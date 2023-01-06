Funeral services scheduled today for Riverside County deputy killed last month during traffic stop

Funeral services are set to begin Friday morning for Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop on Dec. 29.

The procession will begin at 10 a.m. at the Acheson & Graham Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave., in Riverside, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Services for Cordero start at 11 a.m. at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, 6115 Arlington Ave. Private interment services will also take place but won’t be open to the public.

The services will be streamed on the Riverside County Sheriff’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Cordero, 32, was conducting a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley when William Shea McKay, 44, pulled out a gun and shot him as he approached, according to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

Witnesses called 911 and Cordero was transported to the Riverside Community Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

McKay led police on a massive freeway chase that culminated in a shootout that resulted in the gunman’s death.

Cordero first joined the department in 2014 and worked as a motorcycle officer. He completed his motorcycle training in September and was assigned to the Jurupa Valley Station.

