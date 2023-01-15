Advertisement
California

Storm sets new L.A. rain records. Another blast is on the way. Here’s a timeline

Cars and trucks drive a rainy freeway with their headlights on.
Drivers make their way through pouring rain Saturday on the 15 Freeway in Fontana.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Thomas Curwen
Share

Southern California will get a break in the rain for part of Sunday, but a new storm is on the way.

The region was hit by intense storms on Saturday. That storm set several new rainfall records for the date, including downtown L.A. (1.82 inches), LAX (1.53 inches) and Long Beach airport (1.72 inches).

According to the National Weather Service, the new rain brought seasonal totals to 11.91 inches, “which is 6.46 inches above normal to date.”

Advertisement

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain developing in the evening.

Monday: Rain in the morning, showers in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny.

Wednesday: Sunny.

Details

  • Snow levels will drop to 5,000 feet
  • Hazardous driving conditions
  • Minor flooding and mudslides possible, but no major flooding expected.
  • Rockslides are possible in canyons and steep hillsides,
  • Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Friday declared a local state of emergency in response to mudslides, flooding and road closures. The declaration, which asks the governor’s office to waive regulations that would slow recovery efforts, directs city departments to continue assessing storm damage and seek state and federal assistance.
  • The statewide onslaught of storms has helped put a significant dent in drought conditions. Just one month ago, 7% of California was in exceptional drought and 36% in extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. But on Thursday, that had dramatically changed: 0% of the state was in exceptional drought, and only a tiny portion of far Northern California, 0.32%, was in extreme drought.
California
Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a Metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Thomas Curwen

Thomas Curwen is staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, specializing in long-form narratives, and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2008 for feature writing.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement