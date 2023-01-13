Severe flooding expected in Monterey County as latest winter storm moves into Northern California

The latest atmospheric river storm began moving into an already-saturated Northern California early Friday, raising flooding across the Bay Area, especially along Monterey County’s Salinas River.

Waters from the Salinas River near Chualar breached some levees late Thursday and flooded nearby farmland, according to KSBW Action News 8. Forecasters predict the worst of the flooding will occur late Friday morning.

The rising floodwaters are expected to flood Highway 68 and possibly Highway 1, effectively cutting off the Monterey Peninsula from the rest of the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Salinas River at the town of Spreckels rose above flood stage — to 23.9 feet — at 3 a.m. Friday, and was expected to peak at 26.2 feet by late morning Friday, remaining in flood stage through early Sunday, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center.

Friday’s storm marked the eighth atmospheric river-fueled event since Christmas, dumping heavy rains across the state in a relentless series of storms that brought mass power outages, dangerous landslides and frequent localized flooding.

Early Friday, the National Weather Service upgraded its flood warning for the lower portions of Soledad, Gonzales, Chualar, Spence and Spreckels to expect moderate flooding by Friday afternoon when the river crests, at 26 feet.

At that level, 20,000 acres of farmland in the Salinas Valley could flood, and Highway 68 “will become inundated,” the National Weather Service warned.

Flood watches also remain in effect for the Navarro and Russian rivers in Mendocino County, though the rivers there aren’t expected to reach flood stage until much later Friday, into Saturday.

A high surf warning is also in effect for much of the Bay Area coast, with waves expected up to 25 feet and localized beach erosion. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning issued an evacuation warning for the coastal areas of Moss Landing and Monterey Dunes, telling residents to “prepare to leave.”

In Southern California, the bulk of the storm isn’t expected to hit until Saturday, forecasts show, with rains expected across the region, as well as “minor roadway ponding” and “moderate to brief heavy rain, leading to minor urban and small creek flooding,” according to the National Weather Service.