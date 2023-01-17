California endures a pox of potholes as storms pummel roads and freeways

California drivers may not face rain this week, but potholes across the state caused by recent storms pose new dangers.

Requests for pothole repairs have ramped up in Los Angeles, according to Paul Gomez, a spokesman with the city Department of Public Works. Since Dec. 30, there have been more than 3,100 such calls — with 1,542 of them just last week. As of Friday, more than half of the repair requests had been completed.

Pothole issues are not limited to Los Angeles, of course.

As of Monday morning, a stretch of northbound State Route 71 near Pomona had to be closed for “urgent pothole repair,” according to a tweet from the California Department of Transportation. Meanwhile, in Fresno, crews reported at least 30 areas with pothole issues, and vehicles were damaged, per ABC30. And, according to KRON4, in Redwood City, a pothole on northbound U.S. 101 damaged at least 25 vehicles.

The two vital ingredients in pothole creation are traffic and water, according to a report from the American Public Works Assn. The weight of cars creates cracks in top-layer asphalt, which then allows water to seep in, weakening the sub-base and soil underneath until further traffic pushes the top layer down into the layers below.

The term “pothole” comes from 15th and 16th century English potters, who would take advantage of ruts created by wagons and collect clay for use in pot-making, according to the APWA report.

Colby Wagenbach, 29, was driving south from his home in Westchester to Manhattan Beach on Sunday when he noticed an “accumulation of asphalt on the side” of Pershing Drive near Los Angeles International Airport.

Recent rain had left “puddles everywhere,” he said, causing potholes.

Drivers “would have slammed [into] their steering wheels if they had hit those,” Wagenbach said of the potholes, calling them a “problem waiting to happen.” It was unclear if any vehicles had sustained damage on Pershing Drive.

Wagenbach reported the issue to the Los Angeles Department of Transportation in a Twitter post. DOT referred him to the city Department of Public Works’ Bureau of Street Services, which accepts reports by phone at 311 or via an online form.

Those who hit potholes and sustain injuries or damage to their vehicle can submit claims against Caltrans for up to $10,000.

Times staff writer Rachel Uranga contributed to this report.