Man kills 2 dogs at relative’s Sun Valley home in possible break-in
A man killed a pair of dogs at his relative’s house in Sun Valley in a possible home invasion, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Initially, police responded to the home on the 9100 block of Cayuga Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m. for a suspected home invasion. When police arrived they found a man in the backyard being attacked by dogs that were protecting the property, said LAPD Officer J. Chavez.
The man killed two dogs and was armed with a knife, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was found to be related to the homeowner.
The man was transported to a hospital for the dog bites, and police are investigating whether any crimes were committed, Chavez said.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.