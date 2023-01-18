Man kills 2 dogs at relative’s Sun Valley home in possible break-in

A man killed a pair of dogs at his relative’s house in Sun Valley in a possible home invasion, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Initially, police responded to the home on the 9100 block of Cayuga Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m. for a suspected home invasion. When police arrived they found a man in the backyard being attacked by dogs that were protecting the property, said LAPD Officer J. Chavez.

The man killed two dogs and was armed with a knife, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was found to be related to the homeowner.

The man was transported to a hospital for the dog bites, and police are investigating whether any crimes were committed, Chavez said.