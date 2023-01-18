Advertisement
Man kills 2 dogs at relative’s Sun Valley home in possible break-in

Police responding to a suspected home invasion in Sun Valley on Wednesday afternoon found a man in the backyard being attacked by dogs that were protecting the property, according to the LAPD.
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A man killed a pair of dogs at his relative’s house in Sun Valley in a possible home invasion, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Initially, police responded to the home on the 9100 block of Cayuga Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m. for a suspected home invasion. When police arrived they found a man in the backyard being attacked by dogs that were protecting the property, said LAPD Officer J. Chavez.

The man killed two dogs and was armed with a knife, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was found to be related to the homeowner.

The man was transported to a hospital for the dog bites, and police are investigating whether any crimes were committed, Chavez said.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

