Photos: Biden surveys storm damage in California

President Biden meets Gov. Gavin Newsom at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, Calif.
(Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
By Times Photography Staff
President Biden arrived in California on Thursday and joined Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla on a helicopter tour of areas along the Central Coast battered by winter storms.

The president traveled to the state after issuing an emergency declaration for California that authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief and offering federal aid for recovery efforts through a separate major disaster declaration in the six counties of Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz.

The governor has praised the Biden administration for its support of California, which sustained an estimated $1 billion in “extensive” damage from a string of storms that started on Dec. 26. The rains ultimately dropped more than 17 inches in San Francisco and 20 inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

President Biden arrives at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, Calif.
(Anadolu Agency)
Biden talks on the boardwalk with Newsom as he visits with business owners and residents in Capitola, Calif.
(Susan Walsh/Associated Press)
People watch from a distance as Biden visits with business owners and residents in Capitola.
(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)
Biden talks with Paradise Beach Grille co-owner Chuck Maier.
(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)
People watch as Biden’s motorcade arrives in Capitola.
(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)
Biden and Newsom on the beach after looking at storm damage in Seacliff, Calif.
(Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP )
People watch as Biden arrives in Capitola.
(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

