Trump criticizes L.A. fire response in inaugural address, plans to visit California Friday

President Donald Trump gives his inaugural address in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Monday.

During his inaugural address on Monday, President Trump blasted what he called a government unable to protect its own citizens in times of crisis — including the people of Southern California affected by the still-burning Palisades and Eaton fires, which have destroyed thousands of structures and killed at least 27 people.

Trump used the examples of Southern Californians and “the wonderful people of North Carolina, who were treated so badly” after Hurricane Helene this fall.

In Los Angeles, he said, “We are watching fires still tragically burn from weeks ago without even a token of defense.

“They’re raging through the houses and communities even affecting some of the wealthiest and most powerful individuals in our country, some of whom are sitting here right now,” he said. “They don’t have a home any longer. That’s interesting.

“We can’t let this happen. Everyone is unable to do anything about it. That’s going to change.”

Combined, the fires have burned nearly 38,000 acres, destroyed more than 15,000 structures and killed at least 27 people.

“We now have a government that cannot manage even a simple crisis at home while at the same time stumbling into a continuing catalog of catastrophic events abroad,” Trump said.

Trump said over the weekend that he was planning to visit Southern California on Friday to see the areas ravaged by fires. He has repeatedly criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state’s Democratic leaders for their handling of the crisis.

Newsom’s press office responded to the inauguration remarks on X by posting Trump’s words, “Without a token of defense,” along with photos of firefighters — on foot and in a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection helicopter — battling flames.

“As our nation observes the peaceful transfer of power, we are reminded of the enduring principles that underpin our democracy: finding common ground and striving toward shared goals,” Newsom wrote on his personal X account.

Newsom wrote that his administration “stands ready to work with the Trump-Vance administration” to serve Californians.

“In the face of one of the worst natural disasters in America’s history, this moment underscores the critical need for partnership, a shared commitment to facts, and mutual respect — values that enable civil discourse, effective governance and meaningful action,” Newsom wrote. “I look forward to President Trump’s visit to Los Angeles and his mobilization of the full weight of the federal government to help our fellow Americans recover and rebuild.”

In an interview on Bloomberg TV, Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman, who represents much of the area burned in the Palisades fire, called Trump’s comments about the firefighting effort “a gut punch.”

“I was with so many firefighters,” Sherman said. “This is not a token defense. This is an incredible defense. These guys are brave. They are working 12- and 24-hour shifts. And for the president to use his inauguration to say it isn’t even a token defense is just a stab in the guts of every one of the people that we rely on.

“It’s simply outrageous.”

Sherman said he believes the president’s visit on Friday “will be important” and that if Trump advocates for federal disaster funding, it will be passed by Congress.