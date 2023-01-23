Gusty winds nearing 100 mph tear through Southern California

Gusty winds reaching nearly 100 mph tore through Los Angeles County early Monday, and strong gale-like conditions could continue through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service issued a high-wind warning through 9 a.m. for Malibu and the Santa Monica Mountains and warned of hazardous driving conditions, possible power outages and downed trees as northern and northeastern winds pounded Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties late Sunday into Monday.

The strongest wind gusts impacted Los Angeles County, where the Magic Mountain Truck Trail in Santa Clarita had 95 mph winds, according to National Weather Service data. In Santa Barbara, the foothills of Montecito also had gusts up to 95 mph.

A portion of Highway 192 in Santa Barbara was closed because of trees falling onto power lines during the windstorm, according to Caltrans.

A portion of #hwy192 is closed due to trees falling on power lines. No estimated time of reopening. #SantaBarbaraCounty — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) January 23, 2023

The windy conditions also led the National Weather Service to announce a “windblown dust advisory,” urging Angelenos as well as residents in Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties to keep windows and doors closed and to avoid going outside if possible because of “moderate to Unhealthy or higher air quality levels.”

The gusty northern winds could continue Tuesday and again Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.