Release of 64,000 gallons of untreated sewage prompts beach closures in L.A. County

The release of 64,000 gallons of untreated sewage prompted the closures of several Los Angeles County beaches Wednesday, public health officials said.

A blocked main line led to the sewage entering the storm drain system near Admiralty and Palawan ways in Marina del Rey, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a news release.

The blockage was cleared by Wednesday afternoon, but Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey, Venice City Beach and Dockweiler State Beach were ordered closed.

Advertisement

“Public Health officials are advising residents or visitors planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid contact with ocean water and wet sand in the areas,” the department said.

The closures will remain in effect until bacterial levels in daily water testing meet health standards, the department said.

Poor water circulation consistently causes Mother’s Beach to be ranked among the dirtiest in California. In June, it was No. 4 on Heal the Bay’s annual beach “report card.”

And in July 2021, 17 million gallons of sewage spewed into the ocean off Dockweiler and El Segundo beaches after an equipment breakdown at the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant, Los Angeles’ largest wastewater treatment facility.