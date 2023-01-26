Advertisement
California

Man fatally shot by L.A. County sheriff’s deputy in Maywood

An investigation is underway after a Los Angeles County sheriff deputies were involved fatal shooting
An investigation is underway after Los Angeles County sheriff deputies were involved in a fatal shooting in the city of Maywood on Thursday morning.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
Share

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Thursday morning in Maywood, authorities said.

The shooting was called in around 5:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to authorities. The victim was “struck by gunfire and pronounced deceased on the scene,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Local residents told KTTV Channel 11 that the shooting took place where a man with mental health issues had been living on his parents’ porch. The porch was even equipped with a bed and TV, according to the station.

Advertisement

LAPD

California

Following a fatal LAPD shooting, a family looks for answers

Friends and relatives of Takar Smith gathered Tuesday outside the apartment building where the 40-year-old father of six was shot while struggling with LAPD officers, one of two fatal police shootings to start 2023.

A neighbor said it was the man who lived on the porch who got into a “confrontation” with police, leading to the shooting, Fox 11 reported.

The Sheriff’s Department did not provide additional information.

California
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement