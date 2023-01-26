Man fatally shot by L.A. County sheriff’s deputy in Maywood

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Thursday morning in Maywood, authorities said.

The shooting was called in around 5:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to authorities. The victim was “struck by gunfire and pronounced deceased on the scene,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Local residents told KTTV Channel 11 that the shooting took place where a man with mental health issues had been living on his parents’ porch. The porch was even equipped with a bed and TV, according to the station.

Advertisement

California Following a fatal LAPD shooting, a family looks for answers Friends and relatives of Takar Smith gathered Tuesday outside the apartment building where the 40-year-old father of six was shot while struggling with LAPD officers, one of two fatal police shootings to start 2023.

A neighbor said it was the man who lived on the porch who got into a “confrontation” with police, leading to the shooting, Fox 11 reported.

The Sheriff’s Department did not provide additional information.