Two teens arrested in connection to Long Beach homicide

Two Long Beach teenagers were arrested Friday and each booked on one count of murder and robbery in connection to the fatal shooting earlier this month of a man who was sitting in his car at the time, police said.

Both male suspects, ages 15 and 16, are being held without bail, according to the Long Beach Police Department. It’s not customary for police to publicly identify juveniles.

Officers responded to the Jan. 6 shooting on the 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard around 8:30 p.m., police said. Isaiah Saucedo, 20, was found on the ground near a car with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Long Beach Fire Department personnel were already there trying to treat Saucedo, according to the police department. They were unsuccessful, and he died on the scene.

Homicide detectives determined in a preliminary investigation that Saucedo was shot while sitting in the driver seat of his car by an “unknown suspect,” who then “fled the area on foot towards an unknown direction.”

Detectives from the Special Investigations Division located and arrested the teenagers on Friday in Long Beach, according to the police department.

The 16-year-old teenager was arrested near the 400 block of East 49th Street, and the 15-year-old was taken into custody after detectives located him at the 1100 block of Tehachapi Drive.

A spokesperson for the department declined to immediately provide additional details to The Times about the arrests and what led investigators to suspect the two teens.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.