California

Photos: Latest storm brings blanket of snow to Grapevine

The Kern County community of Frazier Park was covered in snow after a winter storm passed through the region.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Myung J. ChunStaff Photographer 
Share

The atmosphereic river storms that pummeled Southern California earlier this month didn’t leave a lot of snow along the Grapevine

Monday’s latest storm changed all that.

With snow forecast to fall at elevations as low as 2,500 feet, the storm brought winter driving conditions to the Grapevine early Monday, and the California Highway Patrol was escorting traffic through the Tejon Pass before conditions improved.

Meteorologists warned commuters to drive cautiously along mountain roadways including the 5 Freeway near the Tejon Pass, the 14 Freeway near Acton and Highway 33 north of Ojai.

Snow accumulates on a street sign in Frazier Park
Snow accumulates on a street sign in Frazier Park.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

A man carries a baby, both bundled against the chill, in a snow-covered yard
Niko Rodriguez enjoys the snow with his 9-month-old daughter, Maxine Long, in Frazier Park.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
A motorist drives a pickup truck with its hood and roof covered in snow
In Lebec, a pickup truck carries a coating of snow.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Traffic on the 5 Freeway rolls through a snowy landscape in Lebec on Jan. 30.
Traffic on the 5 Freeway rolls through a snowy landscape in Lebec.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Hailey Long, 8, takes a tumble while sledding on a small hill at her home in Frazier Park.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

California
Myung J. Chun

Myung J. Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times