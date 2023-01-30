Photos: Latest storm brings blanket of snow to Grapevine

The atmosphereic river storms that pummeled Southern California earlier this month didn’t leave a lot of snow along the Grapevine
Monday’s latest storm changed all that.
With snow forecast to fall at elevations as low as 2,500 feet, the storm brought winter driving conditions to the Grapevine early Monday, and the California Highway Patrol was escorting traffic through the Tejon Pass before conditions improved.
Meteorologists warned commuters to drive cautiously along mountain roadways including the 5 Freeway near the Tejon Pass, the 14 Freeway near Acton and Highway 33 north of Ojai.
