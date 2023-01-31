Boy survives mountain lion attack in rural San Mateo County

A boy is recovering after being attacked by a mountain lion in rural San Mateo County on Tuesday evening.

A San Mateo County sheriff’s spokesperson said the department received a distress call at 6:50 p.m. from a hiking site about nine miles southeast of Half Moon Bay.

By the time deputies arrived, the child had been taken by an unknown party to a nearby hospital. His age was not released.

“He’s suffered some puncture wounds,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Javier Acosta said, “but he’s going to be OK.”

Acosta did not provide further details on the boy’s wounds. He noted that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife would be taking over the investigation.

@SMCSheriff was dispatched to a report of a mountain lion attack and we can confirm a child was transported to a local trauma center after the attack. Incident occurred on the 1000 blk of Tunitas Creek Rd. in unincorporated SMC. @CaliforniaDFW actively investigating the incident — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) February 1, 2023

Acosta said it was believed the boy was on a hike with his family and was “a little ahead of the group” when he was attacked.

“Our entire agency is saddened of this news and sends many warm wishes to the child for a speedy and full recovery,” San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family at this time.”

Acosta, a 20-year veteran, said he could not recall a previous mountain lion incident in the area.

“We get mountain lions fighting, but this is the first report of attack that I can remember,” he said.