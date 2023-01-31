Advertisement
California

Boy survives mountain lion attack in rural San Mateo County

a mountain lion
The mountain lion, above, spotted in Brentwood on Oct. 27, 2022, prompted a lockdown of a nearby school. On Tuesday evening in San Mateo County, a boy was attacked by a cougar.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
A boy is recovering after being attacked by a mountain lion in rural San Mateo County on Tuesday evening.

A San Mateo County sheriff’s spokesperson said the department received a distress call at 6:50 p.m. from a hiking site about nine miles southeast of Half Moon Bay.

By the time deputies arrived, the child had been taken by an unknown party to a nearby hospital. His age was not released.

“He’s suffered some puncture wounds,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Javier Acosta said, “but he’s going to be OK.”

Acosta did not provide further details on the boy’s wounds. He noted that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife would be taking over the investigation.

Acosta said it was believed the boy was on a hike with his family and was “a little ahead of the group” when he was attacked.

“Our entire agency is saddened of this news and sends many warm wishes to the child for a speedy and full recovery,” San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family at this time.”

Acosta, a 20-year veteran, said he could not recall a previous mountain lion incident in the area.

“We get mountain lions fighting, but this is the first report of attack that I can remember,” he said.

Andrew J. Campa

