Mountain lion spotted ‘chilling’ near Brentwood Country Club

A large mountain lion meandered into Brentwood on Thursday morning, spotted “chilling” under a tree near Brentwood Country Club, according to authorities.

Although the cat doesn’t appear aggressive, wildlife officials are trying to figure out the best way to return the animal to a more appropriate habitat, said Tim Daly, a spokesperson with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Daly said “wildlife conflict specialists” with the agency will determine how to get the mountain lion back to the “nearest suitable habitat.” He said the main concern is always public safety whenever such a predator enters communities.

“We urge people to do a really good job of protecting small children and small animals,” Daly said. “Keep your small pets inside, and I wouldn’t be out on a walk with a 2-year-old in that area ... We want to make sure this goes as smoothly as possible.”

Someone called in the lion just after 10 a.m., said Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Melissa Podany. She said the animal has been lying down next to a Department of Water and Power building on the corner of San Vincente Boulevard and South Gretna Green Way, at the northwest corner of Brentwood Country Club.

“It’s kind of chilling next to a building under a tree,” Podany said. She said they have at least one officer on the scene, and just asked that people keep their distance until wildlife officials arrive.

Just before noon, Daly said the wildlife conflict specialist was on her way to the mountain lion’s location.

It was not immediately clear where the mountain lion had come from or whether it had a GPS radio collar, but Brentwood is not far from the Santa Monica Mountains, where many big cats roam. There was a recent spotting of a mountain lion near Griffith Park, believed to be the celebrity-caliber cat P-22.