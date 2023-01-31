Tesla driver accused of L.A. road rage attack caught on video is arrested

A man who was caught on video jumping out of his Tesla with a pipe to attack another driver on a freeway in Los Angeles has been arrested, authorities said.

Nathaniel Radimak, 36, was arrested Sunday in connection with the Jan. 11 assault on the 2 Freeway near York Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The road-rage incident was captured on a driver’s dashboard camera, authorities said. The video shows a man stop his dark-colored Tesla in traffic, charge another car with a pipe and then strike the car multiple times.

Radimak was arrested in Torrance and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He also had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, totaling over $5.1 million in bail, according to the CHP.

Radimak is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Prosecutors expect to file additional charges against Radimak at his arraignment, said Tiffiny Blacknell, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

“We also plan to file a request with the court that he be denied bail and preventatively detained pending the outcome of these matters,” Blacknell said in a written statement. “We believe that Mr. Radimak is a flight risk and danger to the community. We base that opinion on his lengthy criminal history which spans nearly two decades and crosses multiple states and jurisdictions.”

Tips from the public led to Radimak’s arrest, and his black 2022 Tesla Model X was seized by police, according to the CHP.

Though other drivers detailed similar incidents after video of the on the 2 Freeway was made public, CHP Officer Roberto Gomez said the arrest was related only to a single incident and would not comment on any other altercations Radimak may have been involved in.