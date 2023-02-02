Advertisement
California

Were you or someone you know harmed by pills in Mexico?

Testing on an Adderall pill came back positive for methamphetamine in Cabo San Lucas.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By Keri Blakinger
Connor Sheets
Share

The Los Angeles Times is investigating counterfeit pills sold in Mexican drugstores.

In early 2023, Times reporters found that pharmacies in several cities were selling fake medications that were actually laced with stronger and deadlier drugs, such as fentanyl and methamphetamine. That could make it more likely that people will overdose, including American tourists who visit Mexico.

To help us keep reporting on this new problem, we would like to hear your stories about pharmacy purchases in Mexico, and whether you or anyone you know suspects they bought tainted pills there.

Advertisement

A reporter may follow up with you to learn more about your story.

California
Keri Blakinger

Keri Blakinger covers the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2023, she spent nearly seven years in Texas, first covering criminal justice for the Houston Chronicle and then covering prisons for the Marshall Project. Her work has appeared everywhere from the BBC to the New York Daily News, from Vice to the Washington Post Magazine, where her 2019 reporting on women in jail helped earn a National Magazine Award. She is the author of “Corrections in Ink,” a 2022 memoir about her time in prison.

Connor Sheets

Connor Sheets is an investigative and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement