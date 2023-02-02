Were you or someone you know harmed by pills in Mexico?

The Los Angeles Times is investigating counterfeit pills sold in Mexican drugstores.

In early 2023, Times reporters found that pharmacies in several cities were selling fake medications that were actually laced with stronger and deadlier drugs, such as fentanyl and methamphetamine. That could make it more likely that people will overdose, including American tourists who visit Mexico.

To help us keep reporting on this new problem, we would like to hear your stories about pharmacy purchases in Mexico, and whether you or anyone you know suspects they bought tainted pills there.

A reporter may follow up with you to learn more about your story.