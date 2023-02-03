Advertisement
California

Three California congressional seats could soon be vacant. Here’s who is interested

Pictures of California Reps. Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff and Katie Porter.
With California Reps. Barbara Lee, left, Adam Schiff, center, and Katie Porter officially or unofficially in the 2024 race for U.S. Senate, potential candidates are lining up to try to succeed them in the House of Representatives.
(J. Scott Applewhite / Associted Press, Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
By Melanie Mason
Seema Mehta
With three prominent members of congress planning to run for one of California’s coveted U.S. Senate seats in 2024, the list of potential replacements in the House of Representatives is already beginning to stack up. They include seasoned politicians, an activist, greenhorn or two and others. Here’s a list of candidates who’ve announced they are running, plus a few eyeing the race or considered a potential contender.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who has represented California in Congress for three decades, is not expected to run for reelection in 2024 — setting off the political frenzy. It’s early in the election season — the 2024 primary election is a little more than a year away — so expect more candidates to jump into these House races, and the inevitable cascading effect of vacancies in the California Legislature and other offices.

Here’s a glimpse of congressional candidates voters may see on the 2024 primary ballot:

Congressional District 30

Currently represented by Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), who announced he is running for Senate.

They’re running:

  • Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale).
  • Mike Feuer, former Los Angeles city attorney, Democrat.
  • Maebe A Girl, drag queen and representative on the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council in Los Angeles, Democrat.
  • Nick Melvoin, Los Angeles Unified School District board member, Democrat.
  • State Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Canada Flintridge).

Testing the waters:

  • Ben Savage, actor in 1990s television show “Boy Meets World,” Democrat.

We’ll see:

  • Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian, Democrat.
  • West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne, Democrat.

Congressional District 47

Currently represented by Katie Porter (D-Irvine), who announced she is running for Senate.

They’re running:

  • Scott Baugh, former Republican state Assembly member.
  • State Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine).
  • Former Rep. Harley Rouda, Democrat.

We’ll see:

  • Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, Democrat.

Congressional District 12

Currently represented by Barbara Lee (D-Oakland), who told colleagues she plans to run for Senate but has not officially entered the race.

We’ll see:

  • Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Alameda).
  • Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Democrat.
  • Lateefah Simon, civil rights advocate and Bay Area Rapid Transit board member, Democrat.
  • Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland).
