Six homes evacuated, damaged ‘after series of heavy rains’ cause Santa Clarita landslide

A view of homes atop a small hill covered with plastic and rocks and dirt pushing out from underneath it, damaging sidewalk
The six homes in the Canyon Country neighborhood of Santa Clarita that were evacuated after a collapsing hill caused damage.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
Six homes in Santa Clarita were evacuated after they were damaged by a collapsing hill in a residential development, authorities said.

The “slope failure” occurred around 2 p.m. Sunday on Plume Way when about eight feet of backyards behind homes in the Tri Pointe Homes development slid down into the houses in the Canyon Country neighborhood, according to Carrie Lujan, a city of Santa Clarita spokeswoman. Nobody was injured.

The six affected residences were yellow-tagged by a city building inspector, meaning residents can still access their homes but cannot sleep there.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department monitored the hillside throughout the night Sunday into Monday, but no further slippage was observed, Lujan said.

“The developer of the project is working with their geotechnical engineer to handle the repairs, and once they have mitigated the issue, the City will do everything it can to expedite the inspections and permits to get the residents back home as safely and swiftly as possible,” Lujan said.

The developer said that the “landslip” was due to the “series of heavy rains” that recently hit California, according to a statement provided to KCBS-TV Channel 2.

“We are working with the impacted homeowners, including covering their costs for intermediary housing, while a remediation plan is being developed to stabilize and rebuild the slope,” Tri Pointe Homes said in the statement. “At this time, there does not appear to be issues on other slopes in the Skyline community. We will, however, continue to closely monitor the situation under the guidance of geotechnical experts.”

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

