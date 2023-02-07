Advertisement
California

Disney riders rescued from sinking Pirates of the Caribbean boat, viral video shows

A woman in a pirate costume chatting with mouse-eared guests at Disneyland
Red the Pirate character chats with guests outside the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disneyland in Anaheim in 2021.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Share

A group of Disneyland visitors were recently stranded for more than an hour in a sinking Pirates of the Caribbean boat before park firefighters came to the rescue, according to a viral TikTok video that detailed the debacle.

The video showed Disneyland firefighters helping riders exit the waterlogged boat, having them walk a makeshift plank back to dry ground — a setup that isn’t typically part of the attraction.

The footage from the video posted Saturday — which has already amassed almost 1.5 million views on TikTok — said riders waited almost an hour as they sat with water inside the boat.

Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA - January 26: Outside Disney's new ride, Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on January 26, 2023. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times).

Entertainment & Arts

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway uses innovation to deliver old-school Disney

At long last, Disneyland has a ride themed to Mickey Mouse. The new Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is a charmer, a lighthearted addition to Toontown that celebrates modern animation.

The TikTok creator called the incident a “hot mess” online but declined to comment further on the experience when reached by The Times. In comments on the video, the creator said the group on the malfunctioning boat received a $30 voucher for dry socks and some access to lightning lanes as compensation.

Disneyland did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday afternoon.

California
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement