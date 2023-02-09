Two San Diego County deputies arrested after fight in Ramona bar

Two off-duty San Diego County sheriff’s deputies were arrested on suspicion of public intoxication after a fight in a Ramona bar over the weekend, making them the third and fourth deputies to be arrested this year, authorities said.

The fight was reported at a bar on Main Street near 6th Street about 8 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Witnesses told responding deputies that an argument between a group of patrons had escalated into a physical altercation, officials said. “During the investigation, it was learned Deputies Tara Heath and Shawn Kobs were involved in the altercation,” the department said.

Heath and Kobs were booked into the Vista jail on suspicion of public intoxication, the department said. They were released on their own recognizance about 5 a.m. Sunday.

“This type of incident is disappointing and was handled appropriately by responding deputies,” the statement read.

Sheriff’s officials said both deputies were placed on paid administrative assignment.

Heath has been with the department since 2012 and is assigned to the Vista sheriff’s station, officials said. Kobs has been with the department since 2005 and is assigned to the special enforcement detail.

When an employee is arrested, the department starts an internal affairs investigation, officials said.

Two other San Diego County deputies have been arrested this year.

On Friday, Deputy Allen Wereski, 48, was arrested on suspicion of bringing drugs onto jail property after cocaine was found in his car at a San Diego County jail, officials said in a news release. His first court appearance is slated for Feb. 27.

In January, a deputy suspected of taking prescription drugs from a drop box in a sheriff’s station. Deputy Cory Richey, 39, pleaded not guilty in San Diego Superior Court to burglary and drug possession charges.

Wereski and Richey were suspended without pay.