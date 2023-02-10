San Pedro Fish Market to close Ports O’ Call site after more than six decades

After more than six decades at the Ports O’ Call Village at the Port of Los Angeles, the beloved San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant will be closing that space next month as its owners plan to expand nearby.

The fish market — one of the highest-grossing in the region, known for its seafood platters — announced this week on Facebook that its San Pedro location will shutter when its lease ends March 3.

The anticipated move will make way for a new waterfront development under construction, known as West Harbor, which will replace Ports O’ Call Village. However, the owners of the family-run seafood market have plans to expand nearby with an even larger space, while running a “pop-up” market at West Harbor.

The timeline for the pop-up or new location was not immediately clear, and representatives from the restaurant did not respond Friday to a request for comment. The West Harbor retail, restaurant and attraction space is set to open in 2024.

Advertisement

“San Pedro Fish Market is officially moving into the next phase of development and is excited to very soon have plans to share for our ‘pop up’ location within the West Harbor project which will have plenty of seating and all the great seafood we’re known for,” the Facebook post said. The pop-up will be a “short walk north” from the restaurant’s current spot.

Mike Ungaro, the market’s chief executive and part of the third generation running the family business, told The Times in 2021 that his family wants to supersize the next restaurant and create one of the largest dining establishments in the U.S., with seating for more than 5,000 people. The company is hoping to build the seafood haven on property about a mile and a half north from its current location at Berth 93.

Food Where to find the best lobster roll in Los Angeles This week’s recommendations include a lobster roll from Saltie Girl in West Hollywood and chile relleno and huaraches from Tacos DF in South Gate.

“We intend to maintain a home in San Pedro and are encouraged and thankful to be working directly with West Harbor on a plan for us to quickly resume operations in a temporary location,” the post said. “This will allow our family and staff to continue to serve our loyal customers while we explore a longer-term opportunity on the San Pedro waterfront.”