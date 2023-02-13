Advertisement
California

San Quentin State Prison captain accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious person

Closeup of a gate with tall, curved metal bars and razor wire.
San Quentin State Prison.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

A San Quentin State Prison captain was arrested last week on suspicion of sexually assaulting someone who was unconscious.

Orlando Ponce, 43, was arrested Thursday, accused of forcible penetration of an unconscious person, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

An individual reported the alleged incident to the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 30, saying it occurred in San Quentin Village, a neighborhood just outside the prison. No other details were available.

Advertisement

Ponce has been employed at the prison since March 2001, Lt. Guim’Mara Berry, a facility spokesperson, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Ponce was booked into Marin County jail on $100,000 bail.

SAN QUENTIN, CALIF. -- TUESDAY, AUGUST 16, 2016: A death row inmate is escorted back to his East Block cell after spending time in the yard at San Quentin State Prison, San Quentin, Calif., on Aug. 16, 2016. San Quentin opened in July 1852, it is the oldest prison in California. It houses the state's only death row for male inmates, the largest in the United States. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

California Politics: Why some prisoners are still locked up after Newsom said they could get out early

The governor’s clemency power allows him to free people, but Newsom rarely uses it. Instead, he sends prisoners to the parole board to decide their fate.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement