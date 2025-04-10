SoCal wrestling coach arrested on suspicion of grooming, sexually abusing teen athletes

A wrestling coach who worked at campuses including El Modena High School has been accused of sexual abuse.

An Orange County high school wrestling coach has been arrested on suspicion of grooming young female athletes and coercing them into sex, authorities said.

Anthony Oscar Alcala, 28, of Huntington Beach was arrested April 3 after the Orange County Sheriff’s Department investigated claims that he had sexual relationships with two girls between 2017 and 2023, according to a department news release. The alleged abuse took place while Alcala was working at El Modena and Foothill high schools.

He was booked on suspicion of statutory rape, sexual penetration of a minor and oral copulation with a minor younger than 16 by an individual who is 21 or older, according to a department spokesperson. Alcala posted bail and was released from jail on Friday, the spokesperson said.

The Orange County district attorney’s office is reviewing the case, and an arraignment date has not been set, the spokesperson said.

The Sheriff’s Department was contacted in February by an organization that works to reduce sexual assaults on athletes. The department then reached out to the accusers, who said that Alcala had groomed and had sexual relationships with them while serving as their coach.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims given Alcala’s widespread access to minors. He worked as a coach at private wrestling club Premier Wrestling, formerly known as Somar Wrestling, in Placentia, according to the Sheriff’s Department

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department special victims unit at (714) 647-7419. Anonymous tips can be reported to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227 or at its website.