Five suspects arrested in connection with burglary at marijuana dispensary in Fairfax

Five people were arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a burglary at a marijuana dispensary in the Fairfax District, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to a call at about 12:18 a.m. in the 7500 block of Melrose Avenue, according to an LAPD news release.

When they arrived at the back of the marijuana dispensary, they saw four to five males trying to climb the rear gate. The back door of the dispensary had been pried out. Some of the suspects climbed onto the roof of the building once they saw the police officers while two others ran back inside the building.

Officers called for backup and the LAPD’s air unit contained the area, according to police.

Five males, including a minor, were arrested and will be booked on burglary charges.

At least one suspect fled in a white Dodge Charger and was still at large Tuesday morning.