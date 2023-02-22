Advertisement
Is there snow at your Southern California home? Send us a photo

Martin Rivera of Covina and his family came to the Angeles National Forest to play in the snow on Christmas Eve.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Samantha MelbourneweaverAssistant Managing Editor 
Two storm systems are rolling through Southern California, bringing chilly temperatures, wind and maybe even snow. If it does snow at your Southern California home, take a photo and send it our way — we may publish it as part of our storm coverage.

