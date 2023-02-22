Photos: Storm moving into SoCal: ‘We’re getting the full brunt’

It has the potential to be a snowmaker of epic proportions: A brutal winter storm moving through California is slated to drop rain, sleet and snow from the Oregon border down to the deserts near Mexico.
Forecasters say “all eyes” are on Thursday through Saturday, when even Southern California could see several feet of fresh powder in the mountains around Los Angeles. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning in the L.A. and Ventura County mountains — only the second time such a warning has been issued, following a similar storm in 1989.
“It’s bringing all of that cold air down to Southern California — we’re getting the full brunt,” said meteorologist David Sweet of the incoming system.
