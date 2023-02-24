Wild winter storm could bring waterspouts, tornados along California’s Central Coast

California’s wild winter storm could generate water spouts off the Central Coast, with the potential to move onshore and form small tornadoes in western Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties early Friday, the National Weather Service warned.

The area is expecting “intense showers and isolated thunderstorms” over the ocean until 11 a.m., which in turn could generate the dangerous cyclones. Weather officials warned extreme storms along the Central Coast could also bring damaging winds and small hail. Coastal waters will remain particularly dangerous through Saturday, officials have warned.

Intense showers & isolated thunderstorms over the ocean may generate waterspouts and move onshore thru 11am with potential for small tornadoes in wrn Santa Barbara & San Luis Obispo Counties. Damaging winds & small hail could occur. Stay indoors if severe wx threatens. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/MGXgA4wFSj — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 24, 2023

Along Santa Barbara County’s coast, mostly west of Lompoc, the area has already seen significant rains Friday morning and thunderstorms accompanied by some minor flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of that region remains under a flood advisory through 10 a.m. Friday, with warnings of heavy rainfall prompting shallow debris flows, especially in low-lying or steep terrain.