Advertisement
California

Three inmates hospitalized in suspected drug-related incident at L.A. County jail in Castaic

Aerial view of vehicles outside a jail facility
Multiple people were injured in an unspecified incident at L.A. County’s Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic on Tuesday morning.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Richard Winton
Nathan SolisKeri Blakinger
Share

Three inmates were rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning from the Pitchess Detention Center in what authorities believe was a drug-related incident, officials said.

Several inmates housed in the Castaic complex’s North County Correction Facility experienced a medical emergency after “preliminary information suggests they may have ingested a controlled substance,” according to a statement from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Seventeen inmates who were in the jail’s outdoor recreation area “appeared to be affected in some way and were medically evaluated,” said Assistant Sheriff Sergio Aloma.

Advertisement

Paramedics answered a call for medical assistance at the jail just before 10:30 a.m., said Henry Narvaez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Three people were transported to a hospital — one in critical condition and two in moderate condition. The remaining 14 were treated at the scene.

The incident likely involved fentanyl, law enforcement sources said.

After the men passed out, officials locked down the whole facility and investigators began reviewing video footage to determine what happened, Aloma said.

“We are trying to determine right now the specific source of what caused this,” he said.

Times staff writer Matthew Ormseth contributed to this report.

California
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Keri Blakinger

Keri Blakinger covers the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2023, she spent nearly seven years in Texas, first covering criminal justice for the Houston Chronicle and then covering prisons for the Marshall Project. Her work has appeared everywhere from the BBC to the New York Daily News, from Vice to the Washington Post Magazine, where her 2019 reporting on women in jail helped earn a National Magazine Award. She is the author of “Corrections in Ink,” a 2022 memoir about her time in prison.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement