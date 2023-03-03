Advertisement
California

Wild chase follows alleged carjacking in Los Angeles

Police stand with a suspect after a wild pursuit in Los Angeles.
Law enforcement officials stand with a suspect after a wild pursuit Friday afternoon in the streets of Los Angeles.
(KTLA-TV)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Multiple police agencies were involved Friday afternoon in a wild chase through Los Angeles streets that was punctuated by gunfire, according to law enforcement officials.

As the driver of a truck — a suspected carjacker — fled police, bullets flew. Footage from KTLA-TV showed the windshield of the vehicle pitted by apparent gunfire.

The suspect fired at officers at least four separate times, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials.

The pursuit began after a carjacking in Ontario, officials say.

Sources told The Times that a carjacker was armed with an assault rifle and fired on patrol units.

The pursuit ended near 23rd Street and Western Avenue in Los Angeles when the pickup crashed into a light pole.

The suspect was swarmed by officers and arrested.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

