San Bernardino County residents can receive up to $500 for snow removal after storms

San Bernardino County residents are now eligible to be reimbursed up to $500 for snow removal costs from their property.

Residents are typically responsible for the removal of snow and berms from their private property. But because of the “unprecedented snowfall” from recent storms, unincorporated county residents and business owners are eligible

to receive the reimbursements for out-of-pocket expenses they may incur by hiring a private vendor or renting machinery for snow removal.

Costs eligible for reimbursement include snow removal from private property, driveways, walkways and private roads. The reimbursement is one time only and limited to one applicant per property/address or business and is limited to work that was performed beginning Feb. 22.

Advertisement

The program is not available for vacant homes, unoccupied vacation rental properties or unimproved parcels.

All removal work must be completed by May 1 and claims must be submitted to the county by May 10.

The San Bernardino Mountains have been hit especially hard by recent back-to-back storms that have blanketed the region with record snowfall, which has trapped residents, closed business and roads and made it difficult for emergency personnel to reach those in trouble.