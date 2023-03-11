Advertisement
California

Standoff between police, shooting suspect continues in San Gabriel Valley after 24 hours

By Liam DillonStaff Writer 
Share

An armed man who opened fire on Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responding to an emergency call remained barricaded inside a San Gabriel Valley home Saturday afternoon, more than 24 hours after the standoff began, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon about 2:29 p.m. Friday near the 16900 block of Wing Lane in Valinda, authorities said. When officers arrived, officials said, the suspect began shooting and deputies fired back. The suspect then barricaded himself inside the home where he remains.

Crisis negotiators and personnel with the department’s special enforcement bureau are at the scene.

Advertisement

“It is pretty much stagnant at this point,” said LASD Deputy Michael Chen.

No one has been hit by gunfire and one female victim was transported to a local hospital for a non-shooting related injury, the department said in a release.

Sheriff’s deputies evacuated nearby residents to a local high school where the Red Cross is assisting in relief efforts, Chen said.

CaliforniaCalifornia Politics
Liam Dillon

Liam Dillon covers the issues of housing affordability and neighborhood change across California for the Los Angeles Times. You can hear Dillon and CalMatters housing reporter Manuela Tobias chat about the latest developments in California housing policy and interview key newsmakers and other reporters on their “Gimme Shelter” podcast on Apple, SoundCloud, Spotify, Google and Stitcher podcast platforms.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement