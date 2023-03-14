Former L.A. County Supervisor Gloria Molina battling terminal cancer

Longtime Los Angeles County supervisor and trailblazing Latina politician Gloria Molina announced Tuesday she is battling terminal cancer.

In a Facebook post, Molina, 74, wrote that the cancer, which she said she has been living with for three years, is “very aggressive.”

“I’ve lived a long, fulfilling and beautiful life,” Molina wrote in the post. “I’m really grateful for everyone in my life and proud of my family, career, mi gente, and the work we did on behalf of our community.”

Molina said she was appreciative of the healthcare professionals who were taking care of her at City of Hope, a cancer center.

“I have an amazing and caring family, wonderful friends, and worked with committed colleagues and a loyal team,” she wrote. “Throughout my life I’ve had the support of many people.”