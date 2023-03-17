Long Beach elementary school closed after norovirus outbreak; 136 reported illness

A Long Beach elementary school was closed this week after a norovirus outbreak infected more than 120 students, city health officials said.

Illnesses at Carver Elementary School were first reported to the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services on Feb. 22. Symptoms of norovirus include sudden vomiting and diarrhea, health officials said, adding that the virus is usually not dangerous but is extremely contagious.

As of Friday, 126 students and 10 staff members had reported “gastrointestinal symptoms,” health department spokesperson Jennifer Rice Epstein said.

The school will be closed Friday through Tuesday, KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported. The campus will be deep cleaned during that time, Epstein said.

Since cases were first reported, the health department recommended that the school keep individual classes isolated during breaks, postpone extracurricular activities and screen students and staff members.

“However, there’s evidence of ongoing transmission despite stringent control measures, which is why the school is closing temporarily,” Epstein said.

The Long Beach Unified School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.