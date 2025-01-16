Stomach flu spreading among fire evacuees at Pasadena shelter

People line up to fill out FEMA paperwork at the Pasadena Convention Center on Sunday.

Health officials confirmed Thursday that a stomach bug is circulating among people at the wildfire evacuation center in Pasadena.

Manuel Carmona, Pasadena’s acting director of Public Health, said that his department and health officials from the American Red Cross, which is overseeing medical care at the Pasadena Convention Center, are “seeing people who are experiencing illness, but you know, we’re providing appropriate medical treatment and making sure that they’re not affecting others.”

Carmona was unable to determine the cause of the illness — whether it was a norovirus, rotovirus, or some other virus or parasite — but said that “anytime you have a congregate shelter, you can expect that there’s going to be illness spreading among the people who are using the facility.”

Norovirus, a common source of gastrointestinal distress, is circulating throughout the wider Los Angeles County population.

According to data collected by WastewaterScan — an infectious disease monitoring network led by researchers at Stanford and Emory universities with lab testing partner Verily, Alphabet Inc.’s life sciences organization — although levels of the virus detected in Los Angeles County’s wastewater have steadily been decreasing since December, they are still twice as high as they were this same time last year.

The virus causes gastrointestinal distress, such as vomiting and diarrhea. Symptoms generally appear from 12 to 24 hours after exposure and typically last 24 to 72 hours. It is highly contagious, and people can continue spreading the virus for two days after symptoms resolve.

It is most commonly spread via droplets on surfaces, such as counters, hand railings and doorknobs, and food. The virus can also linger for days and weeks if not cleaned up and sanitized.

Research also shows the virus can be acquired via breathing in aerosols from fresh vomit and toilet spray. Public health officials recommend shutting the toilet lid while flushing, if possible.

Carmona said his department and the American Red Cross are taking standard and “extraordinary measures to make sure, if any illness is detected, that we’re isolating individuals and making sure that they’re being provided the appropriate medical attention.”

He said medical teams from Kasier Permanente and AltaMed are also at the center providing appropriate medical care.

“I think, at this point in time, we’re happy with how the convention center is being run by the American Red Cross,” he said, “and we think that all the resources are there in order to prevent spread.”

The American Red Cross didn’t have specifics on a stomach bug outbreak — neither what might be spreading nor where.

Stephanie Fox, the organization’s media relations lead, said “spread of the illness has been minimal” due to the Red Cross’ mitigation efforts.

Fox said hand sanitizer was readily available at all fire evacuation sites and that all volunteers handling food must wear gloves.

Residents who do feel ill are placed away from others to limit exposure, according to Fox.

“The health and wellbeing of residents in our care is a top priority,” she said.

Although norovirus symptoms are exceedingly unpleasant, the virus rarely causes life-threatening symptoms or death. Most severe cases result from dehydration due to vomiting and diarrhea.

The virus is notoriously difficult to get rid of in the environment. Studies have shown it can hang out on hard and soft surfaces for weeks. And most hand sanitizers won’t destroy it. Hand washing with soap and water is the most effective way to prevent infection and spread.

In 2018, another series of wildfires burned a large swath of the state — including the Woolsey fire, which affected residents in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Outbreaks of norovirus occurred at several evacuation sites.

At the time, the California Department of Public Health put together guidelines for preventing the virus’ spread.

“Preventing and controlling outbreaks of norovirus-like illnesses can be challenging in evacuation centers/shelters,” wrote the state’s health director, Karen Smith, in an introduction to the agency’s 2018 guidelines. “The risk for person-to-person transmission may be higher due to community dining and shared bathroom facilities and sleeping quarters.”

The list included directives such as encouraging handwashing and personal hygiene.

“Proper handwashing includes covering all parts of the hands, including fingernails, with soap; rubbing lathered hands together vigorously for at least 20 seconds; thoroughly rinsing hands with water; and drying hands with a paper towel,” wrote the state’s public health officer. “Of note, hand sanitizers are not an acceptable substitute for handwashing because they are usually not effective against norovirus.”

In addition, the state recommended separate bathrooms for those who had symptoms, asking staff with symptoms to remain home for at least 48 hours after they had diarrhea and vomiting, and placing sick people in places where the floor could easily be cleaned and disinfected.

It is not clear if there are similar outbreaks at evacuation centers other than the one in Pasadena.