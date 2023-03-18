Deputy arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at Coronado naval base gate

A San Diego County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence outside the gate of Naval Air Station North Island, officials said Saturday.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the Coronado Police Department informed the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department of the arrest of a deputy who tried to go past the base’s main gate without clearance, leading military guards to shoot at the car.

No one was hurt, authorities said.

Sgt. Michael Cruz was off duty at the time and was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, officials said. He was released on his own recognizance pending future court dates.

Cruz is on paid administrative assignment while a Sheriff’s Internal Affairs investigation continues. He was hired in 2006 and assigned to the Sheriff’s Emergency Planning Detail, according to the department.

The Coronado Police Department and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service were investigating the arrest, with cooperation from the sheriff’s department.

“The Sheriff’s Department will not tolerate criminal behavior in its ranks and will hold employees accountable for their actions,” a sheriff’s news release said.

The base was locked down temporarily and several gates were closed while security personnel checked the rest of the base.