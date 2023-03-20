Even more rain? Yes. Here’s how to prepare

Somewhat unbelievably, Southern California is in for even more rain this week.

After light showers over the weekend, Angelenos can expect another storm to roll through Tuesday and Wednesday. For those keeping track at home, this will be our 12th storm of the season.

Once again, there’s a risk of power outages, flooding and dangerous road conditions. Some previous storms gathered warm moisture from closer to the equator; David Sweet, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said this storm is coming from the chilly northwest. That means more high winds and lower temps all around Southern California and more snow at higher elevations. Unlike some of the previous storms, which saw more lousy weather in Northern California, this one is expected to have the most impact in the southern regions of the state.

Expect up to 3 inches of rain in coastal areas and in valleys, 3 to 4 inches of rain in the lower mountain and foothill areas, and up to 4 feet of snow at elevations above 6,000 feet.

Across the state, thousands of residents are preparing to evacuate or have already evacuated because of flooding and other risks. Officials are asking the public to remain alert and be ready to evacuate if needed.

If you haven’t already, this is your chance to sign up for emergency alerts, prepare (or restock) your emergency kit, check the batteries in your flashlights and make a plan to stay warm and dry this week.