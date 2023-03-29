SoCal storms: How long will the rain last and when will it finally clear up?

Pedestrians cross the road in the rain in El Sereno on March 21.

A new storm moved into Southern California on Wednesday, the latest in a series of storms during a wet and snowy 2023.

Coasts and valleys from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles could get up to an inch of rain, while foothills and mountain areas could see up to 3 inches.

Rain rates of up to one-fourth an inch per hour are expected, with isolated instances of half an inch per hour. Thunderstorms are possible.

The storm will also deliver snow, including up to 8 inches at elevations above 5,000 feet. The Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains could get up to 14 inches, with 18 inches possible in the L.A. County mountains.

Snow levels could low to 3,000 to 4,000 feet later Wednesday.

Here is what to expect:

Wednesday: The main storm band will exit L.A. County early Wednesday afternoon, leaving a noticeable break in the rain before showers return later in the evening with a chance of thunderstorms over the area. There is a risk of waterspouts or small tornadoes.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains, including the areas of Mt. Wilson, Mt. Baldy, Wrightwood and the Angeles Crest Highway. Heavy snow is expected with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday in the western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 corridor, including Acton, Warm Springs and Mill Creek, where up to 12 inches of snow are possible on higher peaks.

Thursday: Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Most of the area should be dry by Thursday afternoon.

Friday: Dry and sunny.

Weekend: Sunny

Next week: Forecasters say another storm is possible.

Tips

