Last-minute talks fail, massive LAUSD strike and school shutdowns set for Tuesday

Last-minute talks failed to avert a Tuesday strike that will shut down Los Angeles public schools and lead to a massive disruption in the nation’s second-largest school system.

There had been some hope of averting the walkout based on the formal resumption Monday afternoon of discussions between the school district and the union that is leading the strike, Local 99 of Service Employees International Union.

But hopes for a last-minute breakthrough were dashed by a statement from Local 99 Monday afternoon.

“The strike will begin at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, and continue through Thursday, March 23,” according to the statement.

L.A. schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho said late Monday afternoon that he held off announcing the closure of schools in the hope “that I would be able to come to the podium today and bring a different set of news.”

“We engaged in the process throughout the weekend — Saturday, had some meaningful conversation, Sunday,” he said. “Today, despite our invitation for a transparent, honest conversation that perhaps would result in a meaningful solution that would avoid a strike, we were never able to be in the same room or at the same table to address these issues.”

Previously, union leaders had, in effect, ruled out talks before the strike, saying that they were waiting for the next formal step in the negotiations process, setting up a fact-finding panel that would take some time.

But the union also was willing to resume talks if the Los Angeles Unified School District agreed to meet its demand for a 30% salary increase plus $2 more per hour for the lowest-paid workers.

District officials did not get all the way there in the salary demand, but had upped their offer considerably in a series of moves over several days. By Monday morning the offer was, according to L.A. schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho, more than 20% cumulative over several years, a 3% bonus and a “massive” expansion of health coverage to include more members of that union and their families.

The district estimates the cost of expanding benefits at about $20,000 per year per employee.

Union Executive Director Max Arias said a primary goal of the union has been to raise the average annual wage of members from $25,000 to $36,000. The union also is seeking expanded hours and more full-time positions.

The union, which represents some of the district’s lowest-paid workers, includes bus drivers, teacher aides, special education assistants, security aides, custodians and food-service workers.

United Teachers Los Angeles — which represents teachers, nurses, therapists, counselors and librarians — urged its members to go on strike in support of Local 99. UTLA also is negotiating a contract and had lengthy bargaining sessions on Friday and Saturday.

Arias characterized the Monday discussions with the district as a part of the mediation and fact-finding process overseen by the state labor regulators. While that process could lead to a settlement, it would not prevent the three-day strike, which is about alleged misconduct by the school system that has impeded the rights of workers to engage in legally protected union-related activities.

“We want to be clear that we are not in negotiations with LAUSD,” Arias said. “We continue to be engaged in the impasse process with the state.”

The union statement noted that members had voted overwhelmingly in support of letting its leaders call a strike at their discretion.

“During the strike vote and contract bargaining process, the district subjected workers to surveillance, intimidation and harassment,” the union alleged. And it is these issues that justify the three-day job action, the union said.

Arias described the Monday meeting as part of “a confidential mediation process with LAUSD to try and address our differences.”

“Unfortunately, LAUSD broke that confidentiality by sharing it with the media before our bargaining team, which makes all decisions, had a chance to discuss how to proceed. This is yet another example of the school district’s continued disrespect of school workers. We are ready to strike.”

District officials have denied wrongdoing.

