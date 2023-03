The National Weather Service was investigating the possibility that a tornado was responsible for ripping the roof off a building in Montebello on Wednesday morning.

It capped a period of wild weather across California that brought heavy winds and warnings of tornados and landspouts.

A video sent to KTLA-TV showed a dark funnel cloud forming over the Montebello area while footage from the station’s own news helicopter showed the roof of the structure on South Vail Street with enormous holes, with beams and the building’s interior open to the elements.

An employee removes his bike from his damaged car at Royal Paper Box Co. in Montebello. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

An employee who was inside the the Royal Paper Box Company when the roof was torn off during a strong microburst, removes his belongings from his damaged car in Montebello. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A pickup bed liner is lodged in a tree as employees view the damage in Montebello. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Cleanup crews remove debris lodged underneath a van in Montebello. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Workers remove broken glass from a window at a building in Montebello. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Crews clean up debris after a possible tornado hit Montebello. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Clean up crews remove a large piece of debris that was strewn along Maple Avenue. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The rear window of a car is blown out from the weather event Wednesday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)