Advertisement
California

Possible tornado rips roof off Montebello building as wild weather continues

Residents report a tornado touched down in Montebello on Wednesday.
(KTLA)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

The National Weather Service was investigating the possibility that a tornado was responsible for ripping the roof off a building in Montebello on Wednesday morning.

It capped a period of wild weather across California that brought heavy winds and warnings of both tornados and landspouts.

A video sent to television station KTLA showed a dark funnel cloud forming over the Montebello area while footage from the station’s own news helicopter showed the roof of the structure on South Vail Street with enormous holes, with beams and the building’s interior open to the elements.

Debris was strewn around the scene, and several other buildings were visibly damaged.

Advertisement

HERMOSA BEACH-CA-MARCH 21, 2023: Gerri Watkins, Cornell Hope, and Meeko Shamel, from left, walk the Hermosa Beach Pier in the rain on March 21, 2023. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California

Death toll rises to 5 as wild California storm passes, leaving heightened flood risk

The remarkable ‘bomb cyclone’ storm is losing energy as it moves southeast, but it could still cause damage and flooding, especially in the already soaked Central Valley.

“I’ve seen the videos so it’s definitely possible that a weak tornado hit down there,” said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The weather service is sending a survey team to Montebello to examine the scene and determine whether a tornado touched down, Stewart said. The agency is also investigating a similar weather event that caused damage in Carpinteria.

Azusa, CA, Tuesday, March 21, 2023 - The rain swollen San Gabriel River flows south below a pedestrian bridge between Duarte and Azusa. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

California

Deadly bomb cyclone storm slams California, causing intense winds, blackouts, havoc

One person was killed in the storm that brought widespread rain, gusts that knocked glass out of skyscrapers and left tens of thousands without power.

The weather event may also be determined to be a landspout, which is simply a weaker tornado formed by slightly different conditions than the powerful twisters seen in the Midwest, Stewart explained.

“We don’t have that type of environment that they have in the Plains,” Stewart said.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement