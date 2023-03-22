“It has to matter. It has to matter.”

For gunshot survivors, ER trauma staff and even gun owners, each new incident is a reminder of how their lives have been changed by gun violence.

“After Monterey Park: The Impact of Gun Violence on our Communities” is an hourlong special airing on “L.A. Times Today” on Spectrum News 1. The show explores the repercussions of the Jan. 21 shooting in Monterey Park that left 11 people dead and nine wounded in a popular dance studio on the eve of the Lunar New Year. The special will also examine the toll of gun violence across several decades in Southern California and what the public can expect moving forward from its elected officials.

These are their stories.