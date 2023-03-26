$10,000 reward offered in search for missing 13-year-old girl from Pico Rivera

Annahi Tejeda left her home in the 8900 block of Gallatin Road late in the evening and may have been heading toward relatives’ home in Montebello, authorities say.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information that could help their search for a missing 13-year-old girl from Pico Rivera in East Los Angeles.

Annahi Tejeda was last seen around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 8900 block of Gallatin Road in Pico Rivera, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and light-colored pants.

Advertisement

At a news conference Saturday, law enforcement said Annahi walked out of her home without a phone after an argument with her mother, according to KTLA. She may have been heading to stay with relatives in the neighboring city of Montebello.

Authorities said Annahi attends middle school in Rosemead and is a student with “an impeccable attendance record and maintains a 4.0 GPA,” KTLA reported.

“We just want her to come back home safe, and let her know that her whole family is looking for her and we love her so much and we’re all very worried about her,” Annahi’s mother, Cynthia Tejeda, said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Pico Rivera Station at (562) 949-2421.

Callers can provide tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.