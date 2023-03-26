Advertisement
California

Scuba diver dies after being rescued off the coast of Laguna Beach

The coast of Laguna Beach.
A scuba diver died Saturday after being rescued off the coast of Laguna Beach, Calif.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Tony BriscoeStaff Writer 
Share

A 46-year-old scuba diver who had been reported missing died Saturday after being rescued off the coast of Laguna Beach, Calif., authorities said.

Emergency responders were called to Shaw’s Cove Beach in Orange County around 12:30 p.m. Saturday after someone reported the man missing in the water, according to the Laguna Beach Police Department.

Around 1:30 p.m., the diver was spotted about 300 feet offshore, police said. Lifeguards rescued him and attempted lifesaving measures, alongside the Laguna Beach Fire Department.

The victim was taken to Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach. However, he was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

The man’s name is being withheld until his family members have been notified.

California
Tony Briscoe

Tony Briscoe is an environmental reporter with the Los Angeles Times. His coverage focuses on the intersection of air quality and environmental health. Prior to joining The Times, Briscoe was an investigative reporter for ProPublica in Chicago and an environmental beat reporter at the Chicago Tribune.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement