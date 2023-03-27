Train with no passengers derails in San Bernardino; hazmat crew responding

A train with no passengers derailed in San Bernardino Monday morning, according to authorities.

The train carrying cargo and multiple cars derailed near Kelso, the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District said in a tweet. Fire engines and a hazardous materials team are responding, according to the government agency. No injuries were reported.

More details about the cargo were not immediately available.

KELSO: #SBCoFD enroute to RAILCAR INCIDENT near KelbakerRd and KelsoCimaRd. Reported multi-car derailment, all cargo, NO passengers. Engine and HazMat companies responding. ^eas — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) March 27, 2023

One Twitter user who reported the derailment 15 minutes before the fire department described it as a runaway train. San Bernardino authorities could not be reached immediately to confirm if the train was a runaway.

#BREAKING Runaway train from Baker heading towards Barstow 80mph with no one on it 180 cars.



Train has derailed 3 miles west of Kelso. Heard the crew jumped off and it was run away for over an hour. — FirePhotoGirl (@FirePhotoGirl) March 27, 2023

“Heard the crew jumped off and it was run away for over an hour,” the user Tweeted.