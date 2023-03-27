Train with no passengers derails in San Bernardino; hazmat crew responding
A train with no passengers derailed in San Bernardino Monday morning, according to authorities.
The train carrying cargo and multiple cars derailed near Kelso, the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District said in a tweet. Fire engines and a hazardous materials team are responding, according to the government agency. No injuries were reported.
More details about the cargo were not immediately available.
One Twitter user who reported the derailment 15 minutes before the fire department described it as a runaway train. San Bernardino authorities could not be reached immediately to confirm if the train was a runaway.
“Heard the crew jumped off and it was run away for over an hour,” the user Tweeted.
