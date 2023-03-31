Dodger fan’s proposal ends with tackle in the outfield

During the Dodger’s season opener it was a brutal tackle in the outfield that got one of the biggest reactions from baseball fans.

A Dodger fan who tried to propose to his girlfriend on the outfield at Dodger Stadium Thursday was instead tackled by a security guard in a video that has now gone viral.

It was not in vain: The tackled fan’s date said “Yes!” according to an Instagram post from Ramona Saavedra who posted a picture with a ring on her finger.

“Tad bit extreme,” Saavedra said in a photo with her fiancé, Ricardo Juarez. “But he’s a LEO. What can you expect. And of course I said YES!”

The Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 at the season opener with five new players who made a name for themselves. The air was brisk and the Dodgers were ahead 7-2 when fans started to sing during the seventh-inning stretch. That’s when Juarez climbed down from the stands into left field and ran out several yards. He beamed with excitement as he got down on one knee, as shown in multiple videos posted to social media.

In his Dodger shirt and hat, Juarez held up a ring and beamed as fans cheered him on. He was then violently tackled by a uniformed security guard. Several additional security guards piled on top of Juarez as his hat flew off in the video.

Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who was warming up in the outfield, could be seen in the video throwing his arms up as the security guards led Juarez away.

In several pictures posted to her Instagram, Saavedra said Juarez was detained by security and taken to a Los Angeles Police Department station. After he was released, the couple traveled back home on a party bus.

The Dodgers’ front office declined to comment on the proposal or the tackle.