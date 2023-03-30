Photos: Dodgers open season with a win over Arizona Diamondbacks

Five months after achieving a 111-win regular season only to see the San Diego Padres shatter their World Series-title aspirations in the National League Division Series, the Dodgers opened their 2023 campaign with an 8-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on a chilly night at Dodger Stadium.
Veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Gina Ferazzi and Allen J. Schaben were on hand to capture many of the game’s biggest moments. Here’s a look at some of their best photos:
Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.
Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.