Photos: Dodgers open season with a win over Arizona Diamondbacks

Five months after achieving a 111-win regular season only to see the San Diego Padres shatter their World Series-title aspirations in the National League Division Series, the Dodgers opened their 2023 campaign with an 8-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on a chilly night at Dodger Stadium.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Gina Ferazzi and Allen J. Schaben were on hand to capture many of the game’s biggest moments. Here’s a look at some of their best photos:

Fans remove their hats as they watch a military flyover above Dodger Stadium before the Dodgers’ season opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Tokuji Yoshihashi, who served in a famous all-Japanese American unit in World War II, is honored during the second inning of the Dodgers’ season opener. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Miguel Rojas celebrates after scoring on a two-run double by Dodgers teammate Will Smith during the third inning. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas, center, celebrates with manager Dave Roberts, right, after scoring in the third inning. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas, right, tags out Arizona Diamondbacks baserunner Ketel Marte on a throw by Mookie Betts during the sixth inning. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

James Outman, right, celebrates with Dodgers teammate Miguel Vargas after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

James Outman slides into second base ahead of the catch by Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed during the eighth inning. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers relief pitcher Phil Bickford delivers during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Will Smith celebrates after hitting a run-scoring single in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

A fan takes a photo during a military flyover above Dodger Stadium before the Dodgers’ season opener. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas, left, tags out Arizona Diamondbacks baserunner Ketel Marte during the sixth inning. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)