Advertisement
Dodgers

Photos: Dodgers open season with a win over Arizona Diamondbacks

Carlos Morles, also known as the "Desert Doyer" stands on the top deck of Dodger Stadium before Thursday's season opener.
Carlos Morles, also known as the “Desert Doyer” stands on the top deck of Dodger Stadium before Thursday’s season opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Gina Ferazzi
Allen J. Schaben
Share

Five months after achieving a 111-win regular season only to see the San Diego Padres shatter their World Series-title aspirations in the National League Division Series, the Dodgers opened their 2023 campaign with an 8-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on a chilly night at Dodger Stadium.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Gina Ferazzi and Allen J. Schaben were on hand to capture many of the game’s biggest moments. Here’s a look at some of their best photos:

Fans remove their hats as they watch a military flyover above Dodger Stadium before the Dodgers' season opener.
Fans remove their hats as they watch a military flyover above Dodger Stadium before the Dodgers’ season opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Tokuji Yoshihashi, who served in a famous all-Japanese American unit in World War II, is honored during the game.
Tokuji Yoshihashi, who served in a famous all-Japanese American unit in World War II, is honored during the second inning of the Dodgers’ season opener.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 30: Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias (7) delivers a pitch.
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Miguel Rojas celebrates after scoring on a two-run double by Dodgers teammate Will Smith during the third inning.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas, center, celebrates with manager Dave Roberts, right, after scoring in the third inning.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas, right, tags out Arizona Diamondbacks baserunner Ketel Marte.
Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas, right, tags out Arizona Diamondbacks baserunner Ketel Marte on a throw by Mookie Betts during the sixth inning.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
James Outman, right, celebrates with Dodgers teammate Miguel Vargas.
James Outman, right, celebrates with Dodgers teammate Miguel Vargas after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
James Outman slides into second base ahead of the catch by Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed.
James Outman slides into second base ahead of the catch by Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed during the eighth inning.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Dodgers relief pitcher Phil Bickford delivers during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Will Smith celebrates after hitting a run-scoring single in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
A fan takes a photo during a military flyover above Dodger Stadium before the Dodgers' season opener.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas, left, tags out Arizona Diamondbacks baserunner Ketel Marte during the sixth inning.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
James Outman celebrates after a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers
Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

Allen J. Schaben

Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement