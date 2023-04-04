Rage and dismay, relief and joy: SoCal reacts to Trump’s indictment

In the wake of former President Trump’s historic indictment in a New York court on Tuesday, reactions from residents of Southern California echoed the wide political rift apparent elsewhere in the nation — with some raging and many rejoicing.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts. He became the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges after an investigation that initially focused on a $130,000 payment made by his former attorney Michael D. Cohen to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. That payment was allegedly made to prevent Daniels from publicly disclosing an affair she had with him while Trump was campaigning for president.

At rush hour, seven people appeared outside the Federal Building in West L.A. They held signs and screamed at passing traffic about the indictment and supposed misdeeds committed by President Biden.

One used a megaphone to say: “We are all one nation under God, not one nation under Joe Biden.”

Another then yelled: “If we lose this country, we’ll have nowhere else to go.”

Several vehicles honked as they passed along Wilshire Boulevard; it was unclear if drivers were depressing their horns in support — or disgust.

In the Orange County city of Laguna Hills, about 50 gathered outside an In-N-Out Burger, waving Trump flags and yelling, “Free Trump!” and “USA!” They sang along to “God Bless the USA” and “Macho Man” playing from a speaker.

Rally attendee J.R. Olvera said the indictment was “ridiculous” and blamed the news media for “covering up the truth” about a stolen 2020 election. “America is being destroyed right now,” he said. “We want to preserve America.”

Marilyn Fischer, 77, of Laguna Woods stood among the crowd holding a “Wanted for president” poster with Trump’s photo. She was motivated to come out to show her support for the former president because she said he’s being targeted unfairly.

“They want to get rid of Trump any way they can. It’s a lot of lies,” she said.

They were sentiments echoed earlier in the day by Mike Bordas, who was walking his fox terrier mix, Murray, behind Grand Central Market. He said he was outraged authorities continued to target “a great person like the president.”

Elsewhere, residents greeted the news with hope and satisfaction.

Raquel and Ignacio Delgadillo, on their way to the Broad Museum with their daughter, paused to absorb the news after Trump’s courthouse appearance.

The couple, from South Los Angeles, applauded Tuesday’s developments, yet Raquel Delgadillo, an IT employee at a credit union, said she wouldn’t be fully satisfied until Jan. 6 “crimes are included with all the other crimes.”

“I think it will hold more weight when they add everything together. These are situations that speak to his character. All of them should be taken into account,” she said.

Ignacio Delgadillo agreed, saying: “The country needs to move on. The sooner he is held accountable, the sooner we can do that.”

Taking a break from jury duty and strolling along Spring Street in downtown L.A. to find food, Kate Gill said she was “gratified” to hear the former president was being held accountable.

“Trump was a terrible president and a terrible thing to happen to our country. I’m glad he’s gone from office,” she said.

The Silver Lake resident, who works in creative development in the television industry, is hoping more charges will emerge against him, such as those involving the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“It’s finally catching up to him,” she said. “People have been waiting for action and they have been so patient.”