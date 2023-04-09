Advertisement
Three men are stabbed near skid row in downtown Los Angeles

By Laura NewberryStaff Writer 
Three men were stabbed near skid row in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The altercation occurred at Wall and 5th streets about 3:30 p.m., said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jorge Estrada. It was likely that the men were unhoused, authorities said.

The first man was cut on his face, the second on his chest, and the third on his face and chest, Estrada said. All three men were taken to a hospital for treatment.

No arrests had been made in connection with the stabbings as of 9 p.m., police said. There was no further information available about who might have hurt the men or their conditions.

Laura Newberry

Laura Newberry is a reporter with the mental health initiative at the Los Angeles Times and writes Group Therapy, a weekly newsletter. She previously worked on The Times’ education team and was a staff reporter at both the Reading Eagle in Eastern Pennsylvania and MassLive in Western Massachusetts. She graduated from UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism in 2018 and is currently pursuing her master of social work.

