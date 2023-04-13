Legislative session disrupted by ‘credible threat’ made at California Capitol

The California Legislature in Sacramento was disrupted Thursday morning after the California Highway Patrol warned of a “credible” threat to the Capitol building.

A state Senate floor session was delayed and moved to another building, and legislative staffers who had not yet reported to work were asked to remain home or work remotely.

Those who were already in the Capitol were asked to “remain in place” until more information was provided, according to a memo sent to lawmakers and staff by Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras.

“The CHP and security partners are present in higher numbers in the Capitol area, and are alert of the situation,” the memo stated.

A similar warning was later sent to the Assembly by its Committee on Rules, asking lawmakers and staff to remain “situationally aware.”

Officers were not allowing people to enter the Capitol as of 10 a.m. At least one news conference planned by a lawmaker to promote legislation was canceled.

Three lawmakers said they were told the threat is related to a shooting incident in Roseville on Wednesday night. The Kaiser Permanente Hospital was put on lockdown after shots were fired at the building in that case, but no one was injured. The suspect had not been apprehended as of Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol Capitol Protection Section, who provides security to state lawmakers, had not released details of the incident as of early Thursday morning.