Advertisement
California

Police searching for two suspects after man shot in head near Hollywood Boulevard

By Rebecca EllisStaff Writer 
Share

Los Angeles police officers are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in the head Friday night near Hollywood Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at 7:37 p.m. near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, an intersection bustling with tourists.

Police said a man was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Advertisement

Officers are searching for the female and male suspects in connection with the shooting.

California
Rebecca Ellis

Rebecca Ellis covers Los Angeles County government for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered Portland city government for Oregon Public Broadcasting. Before OPB, Ellis wrote for the Miami Herald, freelanced for the Providence Journal and reported as a Kroc fellow at NPR in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Brown University in 2018. She was named a finalist for the 2022 Livingston Awards for her investigation into abuses within Portland’s private security industry.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement