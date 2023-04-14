Police searching for two suspects after man shot in head near Hollywood Boulevard
Los Angeles police officers are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in the head Friday night near Hollywood Boulevard.
The Los Angeles Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at 7:37 p.m. near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, an intersection bustling with tourists.
Police said a man was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.
Officers are searching for the female and male suspects in connection with the shooting.
